Scattered storms likely on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain chances will decrease in the coming days, and dry conditions are expected for next week. Moisture streaming into our area produced a handful of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but rainfall was not widespread due to numerous clouds that prevented more storms from developing in the afternoon. Forecast models show a decrease in rain coverage, so we have decided to expect a spotty coverage of showers and storms on Sunday, with isolated coverage on Labor Day.

The feature responsible for the chance of showers and storms will drift off to the west in the coming days, so rain chances will lessen as high pressure settles in. Next week will be warmer and drier, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected on Tuesday through Thursday.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances be slightly lower on Sunday, but scattered storms are still likely. Rain chances will be highest along the coast, and some locally heavy downpours are possible. It is recommended to have rain gear ready if you are out and about. Temperatures on Sunday will be lower due to the rain and clouds, with highs across the area expected to be in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY:

The main area for rain and storms will shift to our Mississippi counties on Monday, while the eastern half of our area will be mostly dry. Temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees in some areas, while areas with rain and storms will remain in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances will fade next week, and temperatures will begin to rise. High pressure will build in from the east, causing temperatures to increase and rain chances to decrease. Midweek, high temperatures will be in the middle 90s, reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.

TROPICS:

The Atlantic is very busy, but none of the storms appear to be a threat. We will keep an eye on the wave emerging off the coast of Africa, but we have plenty of time to monitor its progress.

BEACHES:

Our coastal areas have the highest chance for rain in the coming days, with rain chances highest in the mornings. It is recommended to plan beach activities for the afternoon hours. The rip current risk is low on Sunday and Monday.

