Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.

According to Selma police, officers responded to the 600 block of 20 Foot Avenue around 5:00 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

While on the way to the scene, officers located the vehicle transporting the victim and escorted the vehicle to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers made contact with a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Selma police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No further details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.