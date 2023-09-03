Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman dead after Sunday morning shooting in Selma

Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.
Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police in Selma are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one woman dead.

According to Selma police, officers responded to the 600 block of 20 Foot Avenue around 5:00 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

While on the way to the scene, officers located the vehicle transporting the victim and escorted the vehicle to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers made contact with a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Selma police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No further details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Engines on scene of a house fire in Mossy Head
Firefighters respond to electrical fire in Walton County
Jimmy Buffett passes away at age of 76.
McGill classmate & record producer remember Jimmy Buffett
The joy of football mixed Saturday with the melancholy of absorbing the passing of an...
USM, Alcorn football fans remember, honor Jimmy Buffett Saturday
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street