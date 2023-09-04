Advertise With Us
Hire One

2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital

Three other people were injured
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside of UAB Hospital’s emergency room Monday.

Police confirm two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said one woman was 24-years-old. She was from Center Point. The other woman was 33-years-old. She was from Birmingham.

Their names have not been released.

Witnesses tell WBRC the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.


google maps embed

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital the car they were in was shot at. No arrests have been made.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

the 76th Annual Labor Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday in Mobile.
Labor Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday in Mobile
Newly-discovered local history from I-10 excavations on display at USA
Newly-discovered local history from I-10 excavations on display at USA
Newly discovered local history from I-10 excavations on display at USA
Newly-discovered local history from I-10 excavations on display at USA
8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day
8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day brings people together