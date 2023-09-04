Advertise With Us
8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day brings people together

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Africatown spent the day interacting with each other and having a good time at the 8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day.

Hope Community Center on Edwards Street served as the site of the event which featured bounce houses, volleyball nets, live music performance, free food and drinks and a kickball game.

People from different parts of the country attend the event every year. Community Organizer Lamar Howard told FOX10 News how this event started in the first place.

“Well one day, me and a friend of mines, we was talking about, you know, doing something for the community trying to give something back to the community trying to build up the morale of the people in this historical community,” Howard said. “And we just came together and said, ‘Come on, man, let’s just have a good community day. Let’s just get back to the community.’”

Organizers said they want to thank Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, City Councilman William Carroll and other sponsors for helping put on the event.

