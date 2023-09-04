Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing another lawsuit

Verano is suing the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the nation’s largest medical cannabis companies has filed a lawsuit against Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission.

Verano grows and sells cannabis in 13 states and planned to bring business to Alabama before its business license was taken away after the commission found an error in application scores. The company is now suing, claiming the commission overstepped its power.

The cannabis commission is already facing another lawsuit for possible violations of Alabama’s Open Meetings Act.

James Leventis, executive vice president of Verano, said the commission awarded final licences in June. He said Verano Alabama was invoiced $50,000 by the state for a licensing fee and paid that fee the same day.

Leventis said the Medical Cannabis Commission found an error in the application scores a few days later, stopped the process and voided those licenses.

“It’s a made-up concept. They were valid awards,” said Leventis.

The applications were re-graded. Verano got the highest score among the integrated facility applicants but wasn’t awarded a medical cannabis business license in August.

“They still have our $50,000 today,” said Leventis.

It’s not about the money, according to Leventis. The lawsuit reads “Nothing in the Alabama Code or the Hall Compassion Act provides the Commission authority to ‘void’ a license.”

Lenventis said he wants the opportunity to provide needed relief to medical cannabis patients and benefit the entire state.

“We were ready to immediately invest at least $40 million into this industry in Alabama “ he said. “Wherever we go we invest in infrastructure, we uplift the communities around us.”

They want a judge to mandate that the commission reinstate the original license awards and work from there.

“In states that stand by that scoring process, there’s always going to be litigation that sort of plays out with folks that didn’t get a license. But that plays out in the background as the industry launches,” said Leventis.

Leventis said the state hasn’t responded, so the case is in its early stages.

The commission will be in court this week to face the other lawsuit dealing with possible violations of the Open Meetings Act. The medical cannabis commission says it cannot comment on ongoing lawsuits.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JIMMY BUFFET MEMORIAL
More than a musician: Jimmy Buffett donates two airplanes to Battleship Memorial Park
The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes that...
MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Return of cruises a boon for businesses downtown
Downtown businesses ready for Carnival Cruises return
Return of cruises a boon for businesses downtown
Return of cruises a boon for businesses downtown
Body of Foley woman found in wheelbarrow
Body of Foley woman found in wheelbarrow
Court documents reveal Foley mother was found “wrapped in sheet inside a wheelbarrow” at motel
Court documents reveal Foley mother was found “wrapped in sheet inside a wheelbarrow” at motel
Walmart offers compensation for those affected by doubles sales tax glitch
Walmart offers compensation for those affected by doubles sales tax glitch