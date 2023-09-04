Caught on camera: Thieves look for unlocked car doors at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thieves quickly hit a row of parked vehicles at a Mobile apartment complex early Monday, looking for open doors.

The incident, captured on Ring video at Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road, shows three men checking doors of vehicles a little after 5 a.m. Ashley Barron, the assistant property manager, said her husband woke her up to alert her to commotion outside.

“I ran out onto my balcony, and I noticed that my car light was still on,” she told FOX10 News. “Well, I looked to the right and, like, farther down our building. And I actually saw three people in a car slowly going through the apartment complex.”

Barron said she yelled at the men that she had them on camera. She said the tree hopped into a black sedan driven by a fourth man.

“We got in the car, and we actually went after ‘em,” she said. “And we turned onto Halls Mill (Road), took a left onto Halls Mill, and then we ended up losing them into the Morningside – that neighborhood over there.”

Barron said she tried to take not of the license plate number but could not get a good look at it.

“Once they turned there, they turn their lights off and turned off somewhere,” she said. “So we couldn’t even see where they were anymore. And I was already on the phone with the police, and she was like, ‘Ma’am, you shouldn’t be chasing these people.’”

Barron said evidence of the break-ins was still evidence when police arrived to take a statement.

“The car that they were at (when confronted), they left that door wide open,” she said. “And it was still wide open when the police got here. And they were just checking every car that wasn’t locked.”

Barron said the thieves got into her car, but she added that she never leaves anything of value in it. She said the incident was unusual for Montlimar Apartments.

“I’ve been here almost two years, and I’ve never had that issue,” she said.

