Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chase ends in crash on Rangeline Road near U.S. 90

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense on Rangeline Road ended in a crash near U.S. 90 Sunday afternoon.

A witness told FOX10 News that she saw a Chevrolet Silverado being pursued by several Mobile police cars and motorcycles. She said that at one point the truck on three wheels while the left front wheel was on its axle and smoking.

When FOX10 arrived on scene, smoke was still billowing up from the ditch on Rangeline Road. A tire and shattered car mirror were scattered on the highway.

The woman also said a fellow witness told her the driver of the truck T-boned another vehicle during the chase.

“I was watching to see if he was gonna get on the interstate- if it was gonna blow up or flip or what was gonna happen. I’ve never seen anything like that before, I hope the people are okay,” she said.

It’s still unclear what led to the chase. FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department to learn more about the incident and will have updated information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day
8th Annual Africatown Heritage Community Day
Red snapper season closing Sunday night for private anglers
Red snapper season closing Sunday night for private anglers
Ricki Thier surrenders.
UPDATE: Suspect in Dauphin Island car burglaries surrenders
Jackson County sheriff’s investigators looking for man suspected of killing father
Jackson County sheriff’s investigators looking for man suspected of killing father