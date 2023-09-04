Chase ends in crash on Rangeline Road near U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense on Rangeline Road ended in a crash near U.S. 90 Sunday afternoon.

A witness told FOX10 News that she saw a Chevrolet Silverado being pursued by several Mobile police cars and motorcycles. She said that at one point the truck on three wheels while the left front wheel was on its axle and smoking.

When FOX10 arrived on scene, smoke was still billowing up from the ditch on Rangeline Road. A tire and shattered car mirror were scattered on the highway.

The woman also said a fellow witness told her the driver of the truck T-boned another vehicle during the chase.

“I was watching to see if he was gonna get on the interstate- if it was gonna blow up or flip or what was gonna happen. I’ve never seen anything like that before, I hope the people are okay,” she said.

It’s still unclear what led to the chase. FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department to learn more about the incident and will have updated information once it becomes available.

