Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents ‘Clue’

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s 60th season opens with “Clue: On Stage.” Lesley Roberts, who plays Miss Scarlet and Seth Taylor, who plays Wadsworth the Butler, joined us with a preview of the play.

Performance dates:

September 8 - 10

September 15 - 17

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw

Website: cctshows.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Fall Flavors: Mokas Coffee House
Fall Flavors: Mokas Coffee House
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Camping and Road Trip Essentials
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Camping and Road Trip Essentials
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin