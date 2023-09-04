Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents ‘Clue’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s 60th season opens with “Clue: On Stage.” Lesley Roberts, who plays Miss Scarlet and Seth Taylor, who plays Wadsworth the Butler, joined us with a preview of the play.

Performance dates:

September 8 - 10

September 15 - 17

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw

Website: cctshows.com

