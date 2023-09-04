Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents ‘Clue’
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s 60th season opens with “Clue: On Stage.” Lesley Roberts, who plays Miss Scarlet and Seth Taylor, who plays Wadsworth the Butler, joined us with a preview of the play.
Performance dates:
September 8 - 10
September 15 - 17
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
801 Iroquois Street in Chickasaw
Website: cctshows.com
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.