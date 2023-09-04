Daphne PD: Car wreck leads to drug arrest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - One man is facing drunk-driving and drug charges after Daphne police say he wrecked his car outside a motel on U.S. 98 early Sunday.

Investigators said they believe 59-year-old William Wesley Jr. of Orange Beach was drunk when he crashed the car, but they said they also found almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

Wesley charged with drug trafficking, and having drug paraphernalia.

