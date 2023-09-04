Advertise With Us
Daphne PD: Car wreck leads to drug arrest

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - One man is facing drunk-driving and drug charges after Daphne police say he wrecked his car outside a motel on U.S. 98 early Sunday.

Investigators said they believe 59-year-old William Wesley Jr. of Orange Beach was drunk when he crashed the car, but they said they also found almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

Wesley charged with drug trafficking, and having drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Parker, alleged alien abductee, has died
Grand Bay man accused of setting man on fire during argument
Holiday visitors crowd Baldwin County roads and beaches on Labor Day
