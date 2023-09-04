Daphne PD: Car wreck leads to drug arrest
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - One man is facing drunk-driving and drug charges after Daphne police say he wrecked his car outside a motel on U.S. 98 early Sunday.
Investigators said they believe 59-year-old William Wesley Jr. of Orange Beach was drunk when he crashed the car, but they said they also found almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine.
Wesley charged with drug trafficking, and having drug paraphernalia.
