Expect heat to increase through the week

(WALA) - We are currently monitoring several areas in the Atlantic. Gert and Katia have both become post tropical.

There are no active systems as of this evening, but one low pressure area in the Central Atlantic will likely develop very soon. This system has a 90% chance of development in the next two days as it tracks west-northwestward. Long-range models don’t show this feature ending up in the Gulf.

The heat is likely going to increase as we go through the week. We could see mid- to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. A weak front my bring us a little relief by the weekend.

The drought conditions will continue in most areas this week. We don’t expect much rain Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be isolated, around 20% on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.