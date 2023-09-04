Advertise With Us
Hire One

Expect heat to increase through the week

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - We are currently monitoring several areas in the Atlantic. Gert and Katia have both become post tropical.

There are no active systems as of this evening, but one low pressure area in the Central Atlantic will likely develop very soon. This system has a 90% chance of development in the next two days as it tracks west-northwestward. Long-range models don’t show this feature ending up in the Gulf.

The heat is likely going to increase as we go through the week. We could see mid- to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. A weak front my bring us a little relief by the weekend.

The drought conditions will continue in most areas this week. We don’t expect much rain Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be isolated, around 20% on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Next Weather for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
This upcoming week the heat will gradually build back in
This upcoming week the heat will gradually build back in
This upcoming week the heat will gradually build back in
This upcoming week the heat will gradually build back in
Highs will reach low 90s
Highs will reach low 90s