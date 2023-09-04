Fall Flavors: Mokas Coffee House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew is highlighting local coffee shops all week long as their Fall flavors roll out. Mokas Coffee House is in the heart of Saraland and has served the community for over 18 years. Owner and Manager, Morgan Kelley, and long time employee, Kaylie Sayasane, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Address: 1204 Shelton Beach Rd, Saraland, AL 36571

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

