Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fall Flavors: Mokas Coffee House

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew is highlighting local coffee shops all week long as their Fall flavors roll out. Mokas Coffee House is in the heart of Saraland and has served the community for over 18 years. Owner and Manager, Morgan Kelley, and long time employee, Kaylie Sayasane, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Address: 1204 Shelton Beach Rd, Saraland, AL 36571

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents ‘Clue’
Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents ‘Clue’
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Camping and Road Trip Essentials
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Camping and Road Trip Essentials
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin
Barrow Fine Furniture: Spotlight on Franklin