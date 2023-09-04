Highs will reach low 90s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The unofficial end of summer is going to be a hot one with a high in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain chances stay pretty scattered at 30% so most of you will stay dry and if you don’t see rain today, you likely won’t see any rain at all this week. A new heat ridge is building in the rest of the week and this will mean hotter temperatures ahead with muggy mornings in the mid to low 70s each day. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s each afternoon with a heat index by the end of the week close to 105.

In the Tropics, things are still active in the Atlantic basin. We’re watching one disturbance in particular with a 90% chance of development. The Gulf and Caribbean are quiet for now, but September is the most dangerous month of the hurricane season so we’ll be watching things very closely.

