Holiday visitors crowd Baldwin County roads and beaches on Labor Day

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County beaches and roads were packed on Labor Day as thousands either spent the day on the sand or fought traffic to get home after a long weekend. Those who decided to extend their beach holiday were glad they didn’t have to contend with traffic.

Motorist contend with bumper-to-bumper traffic on Highway 59 northbound Monday morning as tourists head home (Hal Scheurich)

Northbound traffic on Hwy. 59 out of Gulf Shores was bumper-to-bumper Monday morning, September 4, 2023 as families made their way home from what for many, would be their last getaway of the summer. Beaches were also packed with folks happy to not be stuck in those traffic jams.

“We said, ‘Oh boy. We’ve got to contend with going back,’ but heck, we’ll enjoy it now and see what happens whenever we leave,” said Wayne Stone of Fairhope.

“We get to relax. Let the traffic die out,” added Michael Butterworth.

Red flags flew over Cotton Bayou Public Beach in Orange Beach but that didn’t keep folks from jumping in to cool off. Beating the heat was the name of the game. Some brought a little shade. Some brought a lot. All were determined to have fun.

Thousands packed the sands on Baldwin County beaches for Labor Day (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s the perfect beach day, I think. It’s a little hot. It’s a little red flag up today but that’s okay,” said Landree Deprang of Dallas / Ft. Worth. “Nothing a little undertow can take away from us.”

Crystal Gill of Birmingham made her second trip to Orange Beach ion just a few weeks and said this time, they came better prepared.

“We came without kids this time so, better prepared,” laughed Gill.

Others decided the beach wasn’t for them at all and tried their luck casting a line at Perdido Pass. All were determined to make the most of summer’s last holiday.

“Beautiful scenery. That’s it. Just get out and enjoy the scenery and the sun,” Allen Duke said between casts.

Unfortunately, it seemed the fish at Perdido Pass had also taken Labor Day off.

