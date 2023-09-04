Advertise With Us
Hundreds line the streets of downtown Mobile for 76th annual Labor Day parade

Hundreds lined up to catch beads, candy, and toilet paper. All to celebrate the hard workers of South Alabama.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 76th annual Labor Day parade hosted by the Southwest Alabama Labor Council rolled through downtown Mobile Monday morning.

Hundreds lined up to catch beads, candy, and toilet paper. All to celebrate the hard workers of South Alabama.

“Very excited. It’s our 76th year and just excited to celebrate working people in general all around our great city. That makes all the work that goes into it worth it. I’m seeing everybody wants that toilet paper. We love seeing everybody come out and enjoy the parade. Good Monday morning activity and then we got the rest of the day to do what you want,” the President of the Labor Council said.

For some, this is a Labor Day tradition, but there were some people here to enjoy it for the first time.

“My friend I went to school with and her daughter we all decided we try this today and see what it’s about,” Uneeda Barbour said.

“My first time coming down here and I have a lot of friends that tell me that it’s fun and they catch paper towels and a lot of beads, and I think I’m kind of enjoying it.  I’m just sitting around the house not doing nothing,” Willie Miller said.

And everybody who showed up hoped to make one big catch.

“She wants toilet paper. toilet paper is expensive so that’s what we you know whatever we can get,” Barbour said.

“They said they got toilet paper? Man, I love toilet paper. My other half, she loves it too. We enjoy toilet paper and paper towels too,” Miller said.

