Jackson County sheriff’s investigators looking for man suspected of killing father

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WALA) - Jackson County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a 30-year-old man suspected of killing his father.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies found 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles severely injured inside his home on Waltman Road in Vancleave, authorities said.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, Arguelles identified his son, Aaron Blake Haylock, as the suspect. Arguelles was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Ledbetter said Haylock took his father’s truck and left the house before deputies arrived.

Anyone who knows Haylock’s whereabouts or has any information about the case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

