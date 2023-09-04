Jet-Setting with Jenn: Camping and Road Trip Essentials

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re planning on camping or roadtripping anytime soon, we have found some great products to add to your next trip! These will help with keeping you busy, keeping you safe, and keeping things simple.

Werkshoppe Puzzles

When I go on vacation, I love to play games and sometimes that includes puzzles! Our friends at werkshoppe feel the same, and that’s why they sent us over some of their best-selling art puzzles. Now werkshoppe is different because they allow real artists to shine through these puzzles. For on-the-go, they have 48 and 100-piece “snacks”, but also offer 250, 500, and 1000-piece puzzles for more engaging projects. Plus, not only are these made from 100% recycled board and non-toxic vegetable ink, but each purchase gives back to the original artist and supports art education. You can purchase your own Werkshoppe Puzzles here.

Mouthwatchers

It’s important to think about hygiene when traveling, and having a designated travel toothbrush is great! It allows for easy packing, and also keeping those bristles clean. We were sent these Doctors Plotkas’ travel toothbrushes. Now not only are these great for portability, but these are silver-infused bristles! This means that they naturally eliminate 99% of bacteria, viruses, and fungi within 6 hours. Plus, the bristles are 10x thinner, allowing for a 95% better reach. They also have options for non-travel and kids’ brushes too. You can purchase your toothbrushes on the Mouthwatchers website.

Bug Bite Thing

Now I remember seeing this product first on Shark Tank, and it truly is great! Our friends at Bug Bite Thing sent us so many of these - because we are desperately in need here on the Gulf Coast. The bug bite thing is great because it provides relief to insect bites and stings, without using any chemicals. These are not only kid-friendly, but provide instant lasting relief, and are reusable! So how does it work? First, you create suction, then pull. The tool then uses that suction to remove the insect saliva or venom left behind. Remove the irritant, and your body stops reacting. So unlike creams, it removes the problem rather than masking it. You can grab your own Bug Bite Thing at many local stores, or purchase them on their website.

Fabulyss Boutique Self-Defense Key Chain

Now we don’t like to think of the bad that can come from travel, but it’s a possibility. And when camping, it’s important to be protected. That’s why our friends at Fabulyss Boutique thought their self-defense keychains would be a great addition to this topic. Each self-defense keychain comes with a wristlet, sanitizer holder, kubotan, safety alarm, LED light, and a fashionable pom pom. You can also add on a pepper spray option, just remember though that if traveling internationally, it is illegal in foreign countries to own this. It is legal in all 50 states. This would also be a nice gift for anyone you know who will be traveling solo, or even a friend or child going off to college. You can grab your own Fabulyss Boutique Self-Defense Key Chain for yourself, or a loved one, on their website.

HotLogic Portable Food Warmer

The HotLogic portable food warmer is a great addition for the on-the-go. Using thermal technology to heat or cook your food, the slow conduction heating pad helps reheat it to the perfect temperature while still keeping moisture. To use it is simple, just place your food inside the supplied plastic container, zip it up, and plug it in. No settings, dials, or buttons! Just wait about 30-40 minutes before eating, and it’s ready to go. And unlike using the microwave, your food will be thoroughly hot! This is great for RV travel, for partnering with a portable power station, or if your car has a standard outlet. You can snag your own HotLogic Portable Food Warmer here.

Portable Power Station by Wellbots

Experience the ultimate convenience with the eco-flow Delta 2 max portable power station from Wellbots - a game-changer for road trips and living on the Gulf Coast. Say goodbye to fumes, noise, and maintenance headaches as this ruggedly designed power station offers unparalleled portability. Charging is a breeze - either through regular outlets at home, completing a full charge in just an hour and a half, or on the go with a solar panel add-on, taking only 3 hours for a complete charge. With its powerful 2400w AC output, the Delta Max can handle almost all your devices while preventing overloading and overheating, allowing you to connect up to 15 devices at a time! It’s perfect for camping trips, and tailgates, and is an essential backup during storms or hurricanes. Embrace simplicity and safety with eco-flow - whether powering your home essentials during outages or using it on the road, without any harmful fumes, it’s compatible with RVs, houses, or tents. Enjoy a hassle-free, eco-friendly power solution, that truly is a necessity of battling hurricane season here on the Gulf Coast! You can purchase your own Portable Power Station by Wellbots on their website.

