Judge rules against Chickasaw woman’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ claim in bowling alley shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chickasaw woman accused of shooting four people outside of a bowling alley two years ago will have to stand trial on attempted murder charges, a judge has ruled.

Christin Brionna Edwards, 24, had claimed immunity under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright, who heard arguments last month, has rejected that bid.

The judge acknowledged that the man Edwards is accused of shooting at, Stanley Payne, sparked the confrontation but ruled that the defendant was not justified in shooting at the unarmed man as he was running away.

“The Court finds that, while Payne certainly assaulted Edwards by a fist-strike to her face, the commission of any further assault ended upon Edwards brandishing the handgun,” the judge wrote. “It is undisputed, and the video confirms, that as soon as Edwards produced the handgun, Payne turned and ran straight toward the exit of the bowling alley. Edwards then chased after Payne while shooting, resulting in Payne being shot in the back.”

The ruling does not prevent Edwards from arguing self-defense during her trial.

The shooting occurred in November 2021 at the now-defunct AFM Skyline Lanes on Government Boulevard.

According to testimony, the defendant’s family was involved in an ongoing dispute with acquaintances of a man accused of killing Edwards’ brother in 2019. Payne was one of those acquaintances.

Surveillance video from the bowling alley shows Payne punching Edwards in the face. Edwards then gets up, pulls out a gun and fires at \him as he runs outside, according to the judge’s ruling.

The judge wrote that Edwards followed Payne out of the bowling alley, shooting in the direction of the exit. According to testimony, a shootout following in the parking lot, involving at least two types of weapons. Payne suffered injuries to the back and stomach, and others suffered also suffered injuries.

Edwards is set for trial in January.

