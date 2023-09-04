Labor Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Alabama Labor Council (SWALC) will hold its 76th Annual Labor Day Parade Monday in downtown Mobile.

The route starts at the Mobile Civic Center. From Civic Center Drive, the route progresses along Government Street to Royal Street and St. Francis Street, around Bienville Square, onto Conception Street and back to Government Street then returning to the Mobile Civic Center on Civic Center Drive.

Lineup activities begin at 8 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the parade will roll rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

