Man dead, his wife charged with murder in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 54-year-old man is dead and his wife is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today on a murder charge.

The Mobile Police Department said that on at approximately 11:32 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Felhorn Road East. They Darrin Benjamin deceased inside the residence.

Ladina Benjamin, 53, the deceased’s wife, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a domestic situation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.