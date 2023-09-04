Advertise With Us
Man dead, his wife charged with murder in Mobile

Ladina Benjamin
Ladina Benjamin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 54-year-old man is dead and his wife is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today on a murder charge.

The Mobile Police Department said that on at approximately 11:32 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Felhorn Road East.  They Darrin Benjamin deceased inside the residence.

Ladina Benjamin, 53, the deceased’s wife, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a domestic situation.

