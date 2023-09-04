Mayors of Thomasville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa to talk about importance of West Alabama Corridor project

THOMSAVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox are set to meet up with Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day Tuesday.

Mayor Day said the meeting is to talk about how important it is to continue the project to widen Highway 43. Day said it will bring on more economic development in the state.

The Linden Bypass is the first phase of the project. The project will consist of the following:

Following the Linden Bypass, the West Alabama Corridor Project is divided into two portions:

a southern portion that will begin at Highway 43 in Thomasville and run north to the south intersection with the Linden Bypass

a northern portion that will begin from the north intersection with the Linden Bypass to Highway 69 north of Moundville

The project will add two additional lanes to existing US-43 to south of Linden.

Widening will continue north on Hwy 43 to Linden.

Hwy 43 will then bypass on the east side of Linden following the previous Linden Bypass alignment.

North of Linden, the project will add two lanes to the existing two lanes of Hwy. 69.

The project will cross US 80 and continue north on Hwy 69 through Greensboro where it will ultimately connect with the existing four lanes of Hwy 69 north of Moundville.

Mayor Day said, “People make choices how they’re going to go to the beach, how they’re going to go to a game in Tuscaloosa, how they’re going to go different ways. There are a lot of people in Mobile who are going to scoot on over to 45 in the edge of Mississippi and go up and then go to Tuscaloosa that route so that they don’t have to go through all the two lane roads between here and Tuscaloosa.”

Governor Ivey said the West Alabama Corridor project will provide that ‘interstate-to-rural-county’ connection that’s now missing.

Mayor Day said it will not only help Thomasville, but Mobile too. Governor Ivey said it will provide direct port access to a portion of our state primed for industrial development.

“This four lane needs to be in place as we prepare for the rapid expansion of the containerization facilities at the port of mobile and so many other great things that are happening along the coast and in between,” said Mayor Day.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has been pushing to prioritize another project.

With promised support from President Trump if he’s back in the White House, Ainsworth wants to put the federal funding to widen I-65 from Huntsville to Mobile.

The West Alabama Corridor project would be funded by Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama program.

A project the governor started after increasing the state’s gas tax.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.