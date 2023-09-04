MPD investigating second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting at an apartment complex in Mobile on Monday afternoon that left one man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to Sandpiper Townhomes, 4950 Government Blvd., around 1 p.m. Monday and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery, according to authorities.

Police said the two were in a relationship and they don’t believe anyone else to be involved in this incident.

This is the second deadly domestic shooting in less than 24 hours.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details once they become available.

