Newly-discovered local history from I-10 excavations on display at USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a new exhibit at the University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum showcasing some of the finds archaeologists have uncovered during their excavations for the new Interstate 10 Mobile River bridge project.

The exhibit, “Unwritten: Archaeology and Oral History of Jim Crow Mobile,” gives a glimpse into the lives of three African American families from Africatown to the Port City.

While some of the artifacts were discovered more than 10 to 20 years ago, these whiskey jugs and glass bottles from the Owens family were found during the bridge excavation.

There are actually 15 different sites where items are currently being processed in their lab.

USA Archaeology Museum Assistant Director Jen Knutson said, “We’re really interested in people’s trash. It tells us about their daily lives. Unlike written records, we really learn about people — the everyday people.”

Savana Jackson who works at the USA Center for Archaeological Studies, said, “All of this stuff has been in the dirt and it’s up to us to pick it out. “Some stuff is definitely easier than others — like these bigger pieces of glass and metal -- we have this rather big one here,” Jackson said. “But we also have to look out for really small things. For example, right in here there is a really tiny bead.”

The process to sort, clean, label and catalogue items can take up to two years before they’re analyzed and studied. Meanwhile, the exhibit officially opens Friday, Sept. 8, and will run through April.

Admission is free to the public.

