Optimist Club Perdido Bay holds 37th annual mullet festival in Lilian.

LILIAN, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a day filled with food, fun, and flying fish as people came from across the county for the 37th annual Lilian Mullet Festival. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Optimist Club Perdido Bay which runs different programs like scholarships for Elberta High School students and the Lilian Christmas Parade.

“We feed the special Olympics over in Fairhope, we send a student to the NAS Pensacola flight academy so there’s a lot of things we do to support the kids in our community,” said Dodd Bouchillon, President of Optimist Club Perdido Bay

The day started with a 5k through the streets of Lilian. Some racers traveled across the county to take on the race for the first time.

“It’s a good course. Super nice atmosphere. Everyone’s friendly, nice community feel to it,” said John Parson from Daphne.

The star of the race was 90-year-old Phil Bohan who finished his 20th straight mullet toss 5k and was welcomed across the finish line with a standing ovation.

“That’s exhilarating. I’m in four running clubs and a couple of them they called me the legend because I inspired them to go out running all the time so I’m proud of that,” said Phil Bohan.

Then it was time for the main event. People of all ages took a shot at tossing a mullet across a field including fox 10 photojournalist Lauren Chislom Beasley and Fox 10 reporter Daeshen Smith.

Other first-time throwers say it’s not as easy as it looks.

“We were in line and we kind of heard some pointers, said Sara Jane Nisewonger. “Rub it in a little bit of dirt and just fling your body forward.

“You just want to watch the scales mostly, you don’t want to get a cut or anything, so you watch out for the fins but yeah it’s very fun to do it,” said Madilyne Nisewonger.

First time or not, everyone says they’re already looking forward to next year’s festival.

“We’re excited to see and meet new people,” said Nisewonger. “We’ll come back next year and see if we can get more of our family and friends to come as well.”

If you want to find out more about Optimist Club Perdido Bay and their programs, you can go to one of their meetings for more information. They meet on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month at 8:00 in the morning at the Lilian Community Club.

