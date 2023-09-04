Recipe: Pumpkin Chili
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE CHILI
· 2 pounds ground beef
· 1 large yellow onion, diced
· 6 cloves garlic, diced
· ½ sugar pumpkin, diced (about 3 cups), or a 14
· ounce can of pumpkin puree
· 1 28-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes, diced
· 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
· 1 7-ounce can diced roasted green chilies
· 2 cups chicken or beef stock
FOR THE CHILI SPICE MIXTURE
· 2 tablespoons chili powder
· 2 tablespoons cumin
· 1 tablespoon paprika
· 2 teaspoons salt
· 2 teaspoons coriander
· 2 teaspoons cinnamon
· 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
· 1 teaspoon garlic powder
· ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
PROCEDURE:
1. Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the ground beef and let it brown, stirring occasionally, around 5-8 minutes.
2. While you’re browning the beef, make the spice mixture. In a medium bowl, mix all the spice mixture ingredients together. Set aside.
3. Add the diced onion and garlic to the pot. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions have softened. Add the spice mixture and stir. Add the tomatoes, tomato sauce, green chilis and the stock, then add diced or canned pumpkin; stir well.
4. Cover and cook about another 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pumpkin begins to get tender (check it by puncturing with a fork).
5. Let simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour, covered, over low heat.
