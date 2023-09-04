Recipe: Pumpkin Chili

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE CHILI

· 2 pounds ground beef

· 1 large yellow onion, diced

· 6 cloves garlic, diced

· ½ sugar pumpkin, diced (about 3 cups), or a 14

· ounce can of pumpkin puree

· 1 28-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes, diced

· 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

· 1 7-ounce can diced roasted green chilies

· 2 cups chicken or beef stock

FOR THE CHILI SPICE MIXTURE

· 2 tablespoons chili powder

· 2 tablespoons cumin

· 1 tablespoon paprika

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 2 teaspoons coriander

· 2 teaspoons cinnamon

· 2 teaspoons cocoa powder

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the ground beef and let it brown, stirring occasionally, around 5-8 minutes.

2. While you’re browning the beef, make the spice mixture. In a medium bowl, mix all the spice mixture ingredients together. Set aside.

3. Add the diced onion and garlic to the pot. Sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions have softened. Add the spice mixture and stir. Add the tomatoes, tomato sauce, green chilis and the stock, then add diced or canned pumpkin; stir well.

4. Cover and cook about another 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pumpkin begins to get tender (check it by puncturing with a fork).

5. Let simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour, covered, over low heat.

