Showcasing our latest home finds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re keeping up with the latest trends here on Studio10, and we want to share some of those finds with you! With school starting back, things around the house can get hectic. And that’s why some of our friends sent over their best products to simplify your life.

Kiddie Couch

First - we’re talking about comfort and play for the kids! Our friends at Kiddie Couch sent over the ultimate kids’ play couch that allows kids to play, entertain, relax, be cozy, be active, and, best of all, be creative. It functions as a comfortable place to unwind and rest, but it also serves as a playground for countless hours of imaginative play! Whether it’s building a fort, making obstacles, or simply relaxing and reading a book - Kiddie Couch has you covered. The possibilities are truly endless. Each couch comes with four modular pieces, with add-ons available. Even better - the fabric is water and stain-repellant. You can purchase your own Kiddie Couch here.

Dorothy Jean

Decorating your home can be difficult for some. Whether it’s finding the perfect piece, finding time, or simply being overwhelmed at all of the options! Luckily, Dorothy Jean is making it easy, and they sent us one of their home decor subscription boxes. They have quarterly boxes, that are carefully curated with farmhouse-inspired home decor. They offer options for wall accents, tabletop decor, and classical items. This was their 2023 summer collection box, which featured a beautiful faux water plant and vase, 3 designer books with secret storage, a cast iron jack piece, and a seagrass rug. Plus, they just released their fall box and it looks amazing! You can sign up for their subscription service online. You can purchase your own Dorothy Jean subscription box on their website.

Friendsheep

Now not only are these absolutely adorable, but they are also eco-friendly. If you haven’t tried dryer balls, they are perfect for naturally softening and fluffing your laundry but also helps to reduce wrinkles, static cling, and drying time. Our friends at Friendsheep also have so many more options for you! Whether it’s these cute little bees, great for small pets or just to decorate, these garland pieces, coasters, or ornaments, they have so many options for you in adorable designs. But all of this is done for an even greater cause. Not only does it reduce plastic use, encourages sustainability, and is certified cruelty-free, but all of the products are handmade for fair wages by underprivileged women and people with disabilities in Nepal. You can purchase your own Friendsheep editions here.

Alicia Adams Alpaca Blanket

Now talk about softness, this blanket from our friends at Alicia Adams Alpaca is great. It is made from 100% baby alpaca wool. Coming from a farm-based family-owned business, their main focus is the quality of their wool. From apparel to home goods, this is just a small example of what they have to offer. Plus - this throw comes in 100 different color options! But a fun fact for you - the white house gifted one of these throws to Prince George, and it is currently on display at the royal exhibit inside Buckingham Palace! Truly a blanket fit for royalty. You can purchase your own alpaca blanket on Alicia Adams’ website.

Wellbots Pet Feeder

Now we’ve gotta talk about the furry members of the family, and Wellbots has you covered with their dogness wide view cam feeder! You can feed, view, and even speak to your pet anytime from your smartphone. Using the Dogness app, you can personalize your pet’s feeding plan and monitor their meals whether you’re on the road or at work. You can even view, take pictures, or record videos of your pet in real-time. You can plug it into an outlet or run it off of 3d batteries. You can personalize recorded messages for your pet at feeding time and remove the stainless-steel bowl for easy cleaning. This is a great addition to your household items for returning to work and school, placing your pet on a set schedule, and also for going on road trips. You can purchase your own pet feeder, with different options to fit your needs, on Wellbots’ website.

