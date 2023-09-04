MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Labor Day is warming up quickly to the low 90s in the afternoon. There will be higher rain chances west of our area, for us just a few stray showers are possible.

This upcoming week the heat will gradually build back in. Highs will go from the low 90s to the mid 90s by the end of the week. This heat wave won’t be as bad as the last one, but it will still be above average and uncomfortable much of the week.

Rain chances will be low most of the week as well.

Tropics: There’s a lot of activity in the tropics, but it’s all way out in the Atlantic. We will be tracking a developing storm that will be headed towards north of the Caribbean by the end of the week. This may be a threat to the East Coast in the long run, but there’s plenty of time to track it.

