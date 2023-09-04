Advertise With Us
Tuscaloosa downtown bars, diners prepare for even larger crowd when Texas comes to town

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa business owners are getting ready for when the The Texas Longhorns come to town this weekend. Following Bama’s home opener against MTSU - businesses are expecting even bigger crowds this week.

Nothing makes a business owner happier than a big crowd on a football weekend. Will Turner says his World Of Beer establishment did well, serving around 2,500 customers just on Saturday alone. This weekend, however, general managers like Turner expect an even larger crowd, which means for him it’s double up time for staffing, food and booze.

“So, this upcoming weekend with Texas, we definitely expect probably double the amount of people that were in town from the Middle Tennessee State weekend. We are definitely geared up and really ready for this weekend. We have doubled our employees, staff and we have doubled up on ordering as well for this Texas game,” said Turner.

City leaders say the population in town quickly doubles when Alabama plays at home, pushing it to around 200,000 people, if not more. They say this weekend should be no exception.

