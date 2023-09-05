14th Annual Food & Folly benefiting UCP of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s signature annual event, Food & Folly, brings the spirit of Mobile’s carnival season to the fall. Attendees enjoy cuisine samples from local restaurants, live music by the legendary Excelsior Band, wine, craft beer and spirits tastings, a silent auction, wine pull, and much more!

This year’s 14th annual event is planned for Thursday, September 21, at Fort Whiting Auditorium in Mobile from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Buy your tickets here: https://www.ucpmobile.org/foodandfolly

UCP of Mobile, guided by a diverse and dedicated Board of Directors, will work in a collaborative effort with staff, people with disabilities and their families, and the community to: expand and enhance its core services throughout Central and South Alabama; to develop new services that address unmet needs of people with disabilities; to promote the marketability and visibility of the agency in the community; to create new financial opportunities; and to assume a leadership role in advocacy, thus becoming the agency of choice, by which all others are measured.

