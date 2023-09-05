Advertise With Us
27th Annual Miss AWAG Pageant

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Area Women Action Group (AWAG) serves the community through various outreach activities and programs.

This month, AWAG is hosting its 27th annual Miss AWAG pageant. The event is open to female seniors enrolled at a high school in Baldwin County and is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette at 6 p.m.

President Ethel Higgins says the purpose of the pageant is to empower and inspire young ladies to find their own strengths and weaknesses as a person, gain confidence and raise their self-esteem.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased from any contestant or AWAG member.

