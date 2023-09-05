Advertise With Us
Ask the Sheriff: An update with Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this week’s “Ask the Sheriff,” we get a general update from Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch on a variety of topics.

We discuss Sheriff Burch’s goals since becoming Sheriff in January of 2023, what current drugs are on the streets in our area, how someone can report a crime and more.

Click on the video link to see the interview.

From the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office:

If you are witnessing a crime ALWAYS CALL 911. If you would like to report something you may go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/. At the bottom of the page it also allows you to upload video and pictures.

