Ask the Sheriff: An update with Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this week’s “Ask the Sheriff,” we get a general update from Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch on a variety of topics.
We discuss Sheriff Burch’s goals since becoming Sheriff in January of 2023, what current drugs are on the streets in our area, how someone can report a crime and more.
Click on the video link to see the interview.
From the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office:
If you are witnessing a crime ALWAYS CALL 911. If you would like to report something you may go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/. At the bottom of the page it also allows you to upload video and pictures.
