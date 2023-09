MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blowouts for Jaycee Jean is taking place from 9am-1pm on September 9, 2023. It will happen at LaRue Salon, 3018 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606.

$40 blowouts

All proceeds will go to Jaycee Jean’s family.

Please call 251-473-4441 to reserve your spot or direct message the salon on social media Facebook: @alluslarues IG: @alluslarues

