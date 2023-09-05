Childersburg inmate escapes from work release in Talladega County

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate at the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center has escaped from work release Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Pershon O`Neal Pettway escaped from Childersburg Work Release at approximately 3:32 a.m. on September 5. He was wearing a brown state uniform.

Pettway was serving time at the Childersburg CBF/CWC for receiving stolen property II.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Pettway, notify the police, the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

