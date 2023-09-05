Advertise With Us
Citronelle Police looking for forgery suspects

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Police are asking the public to help them identify two subjects involved in a forgery case.

Police said the female subject bought several items with a fake check that had a stolen account number and a fake address and name on it.

There was also a male subject with her as well and the purchases happened at Andrew’s Hardware in Citronelle, according to authorities.

Anybody who can identify them is asked to call Citronelle Police at (251) 866-5527.

