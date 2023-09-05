Grand Bay man accused of setting man on fire during argument

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he set someone on fire this weekend.

On Sunday, MCSO responded to the 11-thousand block of Dick Turner Road in Grand Bay around 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Dennis Keener set a man on fire after they got into an argument.

Sheriff Paul Burch says Keener and the victim got into the dispute in defense of a female friend.

Burch says Keener threw gasoline on the man causing severe 1st-degree burns to his face, torso, and upper body.

The victim is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burch says the property where the argument unfolded belongs to Keener’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say the female has been trying to evict Keener, and he insisted on speaking with her.

According to Burch, the female didn’t feel comfortable speaking with Keener alone so she invited the victim to come with her.

Keener was taken into custody hours later.

He is charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.