Grits & Greens with Bob’s Downtown Diner

Tony, Jessica, and Shameka from Bob’s Downtown Restaurant stop by Studio 10 to show off their signature dish of fried fish over Gouda grits and turnip greens!

INGREDIENTS:

Gouda grits

Ham

Turnip greens

Fried fish filet

STEPS:

Saute ham in skillet.

Add turnips and grits. Mix together.

Batter filet of fish in cornmeal, add to fry until crispy.

Add mixture to a bowl, top with Gouda.

Top with fried filet of fish and serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

263 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL

Open 7 days, 7am-3pm

Order online at corneroffatandhappy.com

Breakfast catering on site available

