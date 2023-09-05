Advertise With Us
Grits & Greens with Bob’s Downtown Diner

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony, Jessica, and Shameka from Bob’s Downtown Restaurant stop by Studio 10 to show off their signature dish of fried fish over Gouda grits and turnip greens!

INGREDIENTS:

  • Gouda grits
  • Ham
  • Turnip greens
  • Fried fish filet

STEPS:

Saute ham in skillet.

Add turnips and grits. Mix together.

Batter filet of fish in cornmeal, add to fry until crispy.

Add mixture to a bowl, top with Gouda.

Top with fried filet of fish and serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

  • Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
  • 263 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
  • Open 7 days, 7am-3pm
  • Order online at corneroffatandhappy.com
  • Breakfast catering on site available

