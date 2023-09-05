Grits & Greens with Bob’s Downtown Diner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony, Jessica, and Shameka from Bob’s Downtown Restaurant stop by Studio 10 to show off their signature dish of fried fish over Gouda grits and turnip greens!
INGREDIENTS:
- Gouda grits
- Ham
- Turnip greens
- Fried fish filet
STEPS:
Saute ham in skillet.
Add turnips and grits. Mix together.
Batter filet of fish in cornmeal, add to fry until crispy.
Add mixture to a bowl, top with Gouda.
Top with fried filet of fish and serve.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS:
- Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
- 263 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
- Open 7 days, 7am-3pm
- Order online at corneroffatandhappy.com
- Breakfast catering on site available
