Happy Birthday Google, 25 years of searching

FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up the fight against false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence, EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said Monday. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)(Jens Meyer | AP)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -On Monday, September 4, Google turns 25! Larry Page and Sergy Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University, created and founded Google in 1998 in a garage.

They initially wanted the name to be a math term, googol, but spelled it wrong...hence Google was born.

Back then, Google was just a search engine. The company, now part of Alphabet has diversified into so much more including mail, software, hardware, and let’s not forget YouTube.

In 2000, the company started changing its logo on its homepages. These doodles, as they are affectionately referred to, often honor famous artists, pioneers and scientists. There’s even one to teach you how to play Pacman.

While others have entered the field, Google is still one of the top sites for finding the answers to your questions. With the rapidly evolving world of tech, and artificial intelligence, there’s debate over whether Google can maintain it’s omnipresence.

For many people the first time they interacted with AI and was impressed with it -- came in the form of a viral chatbot called ChatGPT.

Google has introduced Bard. But ChatGPT is deemed the Google Killer because it gives you answers on the go, rather than serve up web pages and pages or search results.

Still some strategists say don’t be so quick to write off Google AI. Big companies are willing to invest. For example General Motors is extending an already-existing partnership with Google by exploring how to use “generative” artificial intelligence for GM’s auto tech needs. The automaker already uses Google features in its vehicles...like Google assistant, Google maps, and Google play on center displays.

Incidentally, as of August 2023, the most searched things on Google are “YouTube” and “Amazon”. The most popular person was Cristiano Ronaldo.

