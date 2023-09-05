Advertise With Us
Heart Walks set in November in Mobile, Baldwin counties

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile and Baldwin county Heart Walks are coming up and FOX10 News is once again a media sponsor.

The Heart Walks benefit those struggling with heart disease. Money raised stays in the community for awareness and treatment.

The Mobile Heart Walk will be held Nov. 4 at the University of South Alabama Moulton Bell Tower. The festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting immediately afterward.

The Baldwin Heart Walk will take place Nov. 11 at OWA Parks and Resort. Once again the festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

