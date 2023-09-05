Heating up locally and in the tropics

(WALA) - This week the heat will build back in. Highs will go to the mid-90s by the end of the week.

This heat wave won’t be as bad as the last one, but it will still be above average and uncomfortable much of the week.

It will also continue to be dry with slim rain chances most of the week as well.

TROPICS:

There’s a new tropical depression in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 13 is moving wests-northwest at 15 mph and will likely develop into a tropical storm by the end of the day. It will be named Lee.

By the weekend, it will strengthen into a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico. Most of the long-range models turn the storm northward after that keeping it away from the East Coast of the U.S.

Still a long way to go, though, before we’ll know for sure if this one will miss or not.

