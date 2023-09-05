Advertise With Us
Judge denies prosecution request to amend indictment against accused Mobile cop killer

Ruling means prosecutors will have to prove Marco Perez realized Sean Tuder was police officer
Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer.
Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday denied prosecutors permission to amend the indictment against an accused cop killer in a way that would have made it easier for them to prove capital murder.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office asked for the change last week in the indictment alleging that Marco Antonio Perez, 24, murdered police Officer Sean Tuder in 2019.

The way the indictment currently is written – alleging that Tuder “was in the act or performance of an official or job related duty” – requires prosecutors to prove that the defendant knew Tuder was a police officer in order to meet a key element of capital murder.

Prosecutors wanted to add language that Tuder was on duty at the time of the shooting, which would have removed the requirement that Perez realized Tuder was an officer.

Perez’s legal team vociferously objected to the change, arguing that it was and un unfair 11th-hour revision that upended a case the lawyers had spent many months preparing for.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks indicated that he gave the request “great consideration” but did not elaborate on his reasoning.

Tuder was in plainclothes on Jan. 20, 2019, when he got a tip that Perez was at the Peach Place Inn. He went there to try to arrest him on a gun charge.

It is not immediately clear how the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office will proceed. The judge has issued a “gag order,” so prosecutors could not comment. At a haring last week, prosecutor Ashley Rich had suggested she might re-present the case to a grand jury. That likely would trigger a defense request to delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin later this week.

In another issue, the judge granted a defense request to redact certain portions of the videotaped statement that Perez gave following his arrest. Brooks withheld ruling on other requests for redactions. He ordered prosecutors not to make reference to those portions until he issued a final ruling on them.

