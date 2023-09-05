Judge gives final approval to settlement of Mobile County jail harassment suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Tuesday gave final approval to a settlement ending a lawsuit accusing the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of turning a blind eye to sexual harassment of female corrections deputies by prisoners.

The Sheriff’s Office will pay $2.02 million to a dozen current and former employees who filed the initial complaint and other “similarly situated women.”

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose gave provisional approval to the settlement in May. But she heard objections from current and former employees who were not included in the settlement because they left the Sheriff’s Office before 2011 or because they were supervisors.

The judge on Tuesday approved the settlement as written.

“The seven written objections and one oral objection do not provide sufficient grounds to amend the Court’s preliminary approval of the Settlement Agreement and are overruled,” DuBose wrote.

The judge wrote that the settlement terms, including attorney’s fees for the plaintiff’s lawyers, are “fair, adequate, and reasonable resolution of the issues and is not the result of collusion among the parties.”

The lawsuit alleged that Mobile County Metro Jail officials failed to take adequate steps to stop prisoners from exposing themselves to female corrections deputies, making lewd gestures and shouting lewd remarks.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the Sheriff’s Office agreed to take a number of steps to prevent such conduct in the future. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch has said most of those commitments are things the jail already has been doing.

After women who qualify as part of the settlement submit claims, the judge will hold a second “fairness hearing” to determine whether the amounts are reasonable.

