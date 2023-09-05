Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend and family member

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and one of her family members during a dispute, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to the 3700 block of Arlington Circle East at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Sep 4 in reference to a domestic altercation.

Police discovered the victim’s boyfriend assaulted her and another family member during a verbal dispute and then proceeded to strangle the victim, according to authorities.

MPD said they identified Jason Ferrell, 40, as the suspect and took him into custody on a domestic violence by strangulation charge.

