Mild start, but we will heat up later

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a mild start on the Gulf Coast this morning, but it’ll turn hot this afternoon with a high in the mid 90s and a “feel like” temperature of 100 degrees. We’ve unoffically entered fall, but it won’t feel like it at all this entire week with temps remaining well above average so you’ll need to stay hydrated and have lots of ways to keep cool out there.

Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day this week with morning temps in the low 70s. As for rain chances, they remain low but could increase by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend with coverage reaching around 40%.

In the Tropics, things are still active in the Atlantic basin with 2 disturbances that have high chances to develop. We’ll be watching those closely.

