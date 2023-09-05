One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that occurred at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital, the shooting was domestic-related and involved a patient and their spouse in their early 90s.

The spouse entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themself.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A statement from the hospital can be read below:

We are shocked by the domestic-related shooting involving a patient and their spouse in their early 90s that occurred in our hospital overnight. None of our staff or other patients were involved or harmed, and we have enacted our security protocols as a precaution.

Our priorities now are the mental and emotional health and well-being of our staff and providing resources to help them deal with this trauma. While patients and visitors will notice an increased security presence during the next few days, our hospital will remain open and our staff will continue to provide care for our community.

We are praying for the surviving family and our staff, and we ask that you direct any questions about this tragedy to the police department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.