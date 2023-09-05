Orange Beach city schools open the doors to its new cafeteria and library

Orange Beach, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach City Schools celebrating a big day as the district opened the doors to the new cafeteria and library.

This new project has been over a year in the making and Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate.

The district broke ground on this multi-million dollar project last year. And it’s already being put to good use.

“We can seat probably 300 in this cafeteria. We’ve got 250 seats in it currently. There’s a lot of space. It’s just really good to move out of the tightness of the current cafeteria into this new facility, Superintendent Randy Wilkes said.

“I think it looks amazing. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see the children’s faces. That’s going to be the best part. I think the pre-K and kindergarten students will be the most excited. They have so much enthusiasm and expression on their faces. The little things make them excited, so they’ll probably be jumping up and down when they come in here,” Principal Mary Catherine Law said.

And the library will help as well. Seating over 100 students. It also features a reading room and dozens of books for every grade level.

Taking another step towards providing students with a quality education.

“I’m just really proud of the Orange Beach City School System in general and of course of our elementary schools so it’s been an awesome thing to be a part of,” Catherine Law said.

Next on the agenda for the district is a bid for a new athletic facility for the middle school and high school. That will happen on September 21st.

