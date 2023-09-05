Order of Athena Dice Run benefit for the OOA and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today on Studio10, we talked with two Order of Athena coordinators about their upcoming benefit for the Order of Athena and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind. The event will be a Dice Run on Saturday, September 23.
See the details they sent to FOX10 below:
Dice Run Breakfast
Saturday, September 23, 2023 9am -6pm
Bob’s Downtown Diner
$5 breakfast bowls to help benefit from 8-9am.
Registration is from 9-10 am KSU 10:30 am back at the OOA Den on Gail Street by 3
$20 per motorcycle rider $10 Per passenger $10 per person in automobiles
Stops include:
Bob’s Downtown Diner-263 St Frances Street
Dudley’s Lounge-2671 Government Street
Midway Lounge-1370 Navco Road
The Main Event-6485 US Hwy 90
OOA Den-904 Gayle Street
50/50, Sprit Basket, Huge Raffle giveaway, Best in Show Motorcycle & Jeep
High Roll wins $100 Low Roll wins $50
Dinner Plates: Porkchop, Baked Beans, Bread & your choice of Potato Salad or Coleslaw and a piece of cake for $12 per plate.
So much more, fun for everyone! Pile up in the cars, trucks, vans and come on down to help a great cause.
