Order of Athena Dice Run benefit for the OOA and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind

Two Order of Athena coordinators talked about their upcoming benefit for the Order of Athena and Callahan's School for the Deaf & Blind. The event will be a Dice Run on Saturday, September 23.

Dice Run Breakfast

Saturday, September 23, 2023 9am -6pm

Bob’s Downtown Diner

$5 breakfast bowls to help benefit from 8-9am.

Registration is from 9-10 am KSU 10:30 am back at the OOA Den on Gail Street by 3

$20 per motorcycle rider $10 Per passenger $10 per person in automobiles

Stops include:

Bob’s Downtown Diner-263 St Frances Street

Dudley’s Lounge-2671 Government Street

Midway Lounge-1370 Navco Road

The Main Event-6485 US Hwy 90

OOA Den-904 Gayle Street

50/50, Sprit Basket, Huge Raffle giveaway, Best in Show Motorcycle & Jeep

High Roll wins $100 Low Roll wins $50

Dinner Plates: Porkchop, Baked Beans, Bread & your choice of Potato Salad or Coleslaw and a piece of cake for $12 per plate.

So much more, fun for everyone! Pile up in the cars, trucks, vans and come on down to help a great cause.

