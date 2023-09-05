Advertise With Us
Hire One

Order of Athena Dice Run benefit for the OOA and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today on Studio10, we talked with two Order of Athena coordinators about their upcoming benefit for the Order of Athena and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind. The event will be a Dice Run on Saturday, September 23.

See the details they sent to FOX10 below:

Dice Run Breakfast

Saturday, September 23, 2023 9am -6pm

Bob’s Downtown Diner

$5 breakfast bowls to help benefit from 8-9am.

Registration is from 9-10 am KSU 10:30 am back at the OOA Den on Gail Street by 3

$20 per motorcycle rider $10 Per passenger $10 per person in automobiles

Stops include:

Bob’s Downtown Diner-263 St Frances Street

Dudley’s Lounge-2671 Government Street

Midway Lounge-1370 Navco Road

The Main Event-6485 US Hwy 90

OOA Den-904 Gayle Street

50/50, Sprit Basket, Huge Raffle giveaway, Best in Show Motorcycle & Jeep

High Roll wins $100 Low Roll wins $50

Dinner Plates: Porkchop, Baked Beans, Bread & your choice of Potato Salad or Coleslaw and a piece of cake for $12 per plate.

So much more, fun for everyone! Pile up in the cars, trucks, vans and come on down to help a great cause.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee...
Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide
Jessica Odom
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

‘Blowouts for Jaycee Jean’ fundraiser
‘Blowouts for Jaycee Jean’ fundraiser
Fall drink lineup from Summer Moon
Fall drink lineup from Summer Moon
Order of Athena Dice Run benefit for the OOA and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind
Order of Athena Dice Run benefit for the OOA and Callahan’s School for the Deaf & Blind
‘Blowouts for Jaycee Jean’ fundraiser
‘Blowouts for Jaycee Jean’ fundraiser