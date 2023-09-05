Pascagoula man who said aliens abducted him has died

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - Calvin Parker, the Pascagoula man who claimed he was abducted by aliens in the 1970s, has died.

Parker’s publicist shared the news over the weekend. Parker died Aug. 24 surrounded by his wife and other loved ones.

Parker was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer and was on hospice.

Parker had said that in 1973, he and a fishing buddy were beamed up by a UFO while they were fishing the Pascagoula River. Parker claimed that he was levitated onto the spacecraft, examined by aliens and dropped back off.

FOX10′s Shelby Myers actually got to sit down and interview him one final time in February.

Parker’s story never changed throughout the years. There was a private memorial service for Parker Saturday.

