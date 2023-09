MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile will be paving part of Zeigler Boulevard beginning Tuesday.

The work on Zeigler Boulevard will be from North University Boulevard east to Forest Hill Drive.

The road will remain open to traffic, but there will be lane closures daily.

The paving is expected to be done by Friday, Sept. 15.

