‘Please buckle up that seatbelt:’ ALEA on keeping teens safe while driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several students around Central Alabama have been in car wrecks the past few weeks and unfortunately, some of those wrecks have been fatal.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says most deadly car crashes are a combination of distracted driving and no seatbelt.

“As much as we talk about it, as much as we partner with the media and we try to share this... People are simply not wearing their seatbelts,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “If nobody hears anything else that I share today -- regardless if you’re a driver or a passenger, please buckle up that seatbelt cause that’s the one decision you can make to help protect your life.”

It’s an age-old problem that continues today; a problem that could turn a joyride into a death sentence.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett says the other problem is distracted driving, whether it’s due to a cell phone, a conversation, a song, or even a meal. He says when you’re behind the wheel, all of your attention needs to remain on driving.

Sometimes, Sgt. Burkett says teens are just not ready to drive on their own and just because they turn 16, doesn’t mean they need to get their license.

“If they’ve not displayed the maturity and the level of skill that’s going to require them to operate that vehicle in a solo capacity, then don’t let them get their driver’s license yet,” said the sergeant. “It may need another 3-6 months of you spending time with them, teaching them, letting them gain that experience.”

Sgt. Burkett reminds parents to make sure to set a good example for their children.

“Your children watch you,” said Sgt. Burkett. “So if you can’t find any other reason to put your cell phone down, not text while drive or drive distracted with some type of smart device, realize that your children are watching you and be their example.”

From the start of the Memorial Day weekend up until before Labor Day weekend began, Sgt. Burkett says ALEA investigated crashes resulting in 151 lives lost on Alabama roadways. He says to put a stop to these fatal wrecks, we must change our habits.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.