Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the central Atlantic

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday.

The system is expected to continue to strengthen as it traverses westward toward the Lesser Antilles this week. By the weekend it could be a strong hurricane. The next name on the list is Lee.

As TD Thirteen nears the Leeward Islands many models take the storm just to the north, just missing the Carribean. There is still uncertainty in this track as it is nearly a week out so interests in the US Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progress of the storm.

Along our stretch of the Gulf Coast, it will turn hot this afternoon with a high in the mid 90s and a “feels like” temperature of 100 degrees. All this entire week temperatures will remain well above average, so you’ll need to stay hydrated and have lots of ways to keep cool out there.

Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day this week with morning temps in the low 70s. As for rain chances, they remain low but could increase by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend with coverage reaching around 40%.

