University of South Alabama awarded $3.4 million grant

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a growing number of vacancies in the healthcare field, the University of South Alabama is offering a program that will help.

“There’s definitely a shortage of ethnically diverse nurses in our community. Actually, in the state of Alabama, we have less than 20% of our nurses are ethnically diverse,” said Dr. Leigh Minchew is the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at South’s College of Nursing.

She’s also now responsible for running a new online program known as Leveling Education and Social Support Resources to Advance Professional Nursing Practice or LEAP. The program will be facilitated using a $3.4 million grant helping licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses become registered nurses.

“This particular program will allow them to continue work in their current jobs and attend school fully online, doing clinicals in their own community,” said Dr. Minchew.

Earning the grant also earned South’s College of Nursing the distinction of being the only place in the Southeast awarded this grant.

“We’re very blessed first and foremost, but I would say that it took a team to do this it takes a team effort to write a grant of this magnitude,” said Dr. Minchew.

The first group of students will be admitted Spring 2024.

An information open house has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. where people will learn more about the curriculum, pre-requisites and details about the application. Anyone interested in applying can email or call the college of Nursing at 251-445-9400.

